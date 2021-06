Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 25, 2021



Using only a pen and paper, a theoretical physicist has proved a decades-old claim that a strong force called Quantum Chromo Dynamics (QCD) leads to light-weight pions, reports a new study published on June 23 in Physical Review Letters. The strong force is responsible for many things in our Universe, from making the Sun shine, to keeping quarks inside protons. This is important because it