Lambres-Lez-Douai, France (AFP) June 28, 2021



President Emmanuel Macron visited northern France on Monday to applaud plans for a Chinese-owned battery factory that will supply the automaker Renault as Europe steps up its shift toward electric vehicles. The two-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) project by China's Envision is being saluted as an example of Macron's efforts to encourage foreign firms to "Choose France" for investment, in particu