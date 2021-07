Sunderland, United Kingdom (AFP) July 1, 2021



Japanese auto giant Nissan on Thursday announced plans to build the UK's first car-battery "gigafactory", where it will build a new electric vehicle. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the post-Brexit investment totalling Pounds 1.0 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion euros), which is set to create 6,200 jobs, as "a major vote of confidence in the UK". Nissan's Chinese battery supplier Envisio