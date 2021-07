Havana (AFP) July 5, 2021



Tropical storm Elsa battered Jamaica and Cuba with winds and rain Sunday after claiming at least three lives while cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, authorities said. Flooding, mudslides and damaging gusts were expected as the storm - downgraded from hurricane status but still powerful - crept north toward the United States. As of 8 pm Sunday (0000 GMT Monday), Elsa