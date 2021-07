Miami (AFP) July 7, 2021



After battering Cuba with drenching rain and strong winds, Elsa regained hurricane strength late Tuesday as it moved toward Florida, where rescue workers pressed on with their search of the debris of a Miami condominium that collapsed almost two weeks ago. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was forecast to move near or over th