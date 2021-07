Washington (AFP) July 9, 2021



The era of space tourism is set to soar, with highly symbolic flights by rivals Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin scheduled just days apart. Virgin Galactic - founded by flamboyant British billionaire Richard Branson - is planning for a July 11 space flight. Blue Origin - started by Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame - is set to blast off on July 20. The two companies will serve the nascent mar