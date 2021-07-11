Solar storm headed towards Earth, could impact cellphone, GPS signals, experts caution
A stream of highly charged particles - or solar winds, from the Sun is hurtling towards the Earth and is expected to reach sometime between Sunday and Monday (July 11 to 12), as per a report by Spaceweather.com. This stream of highly charged particles could likely trigger a minor solar storm in the Earth's magnetosphere - a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field, and could affect cellphone, GPS signals, space weather forecasters warned.Full Article