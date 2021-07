Dushanbe, Tajikistan (AFP) July 10, 2021



An earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan on Saturday morning, killing at least five people, according to authorities in the mountainous Central Asian country. Tremors from the 5.9 magnitude quake could be felt in the capital of Dushanbe, 165 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of the epicentre. "Dozens of houses were destroyed," the Tajik committee for emergency situations said. "Power