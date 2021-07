Washington DC (SPX) Jul 08, 2021



DARPA successfully deployed two satellites on June 30 as part of the SpaceX Transporter 2 launch. Both Mandrake 2 spacecraft, Able and Baker, are functioning well and progressing through checkout and commissioning. Conceived as an early risk-reduction flight for DARPA's Blackjack program, the Mandrake 2 mission will prove out advanced laser communications technologies for a broad governmen