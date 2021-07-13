Climate change is, arguably, the biggest environmental challenge the global population faces today. To address this major issue, decision-makers not only need accurate information on how our world is changing now, but also predictions on what may happen in the future. A sound knowledge of how Earth behaves as one system is the foundation to all of this – and the pieces of this complex puzzle come largely from satellites orbiting our planet. To ensure that data from Earth-observing satellites are used to their best advantage, further science and, ultimately, bring the most benefit to humankind, ESA and NASA have formed a strategic partnership for Earth science and climate change.Full Article
ESA and NASA join forces to understand climate change
ESA0 shares 5 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NASA, European Space Agency join forces on climate change
Paris (AFP) July 13, 2021
NASA and the European Space Agency joined forces Tuesday in the battle against climate change,..
Terra Daily
NASA, European Space Agency join forces to study 'global challenge' of climate change
NASA and its European counterpart, known as ESA, have formed the first strategic partnership to observe Earth and its changing..
USATODAY.com