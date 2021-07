Beijing, China (SPX) Jul 14, 2021



China announced Friday that the Chang'e-4 mission, which realized the first-ever soft-landing on the far side of the moon, was a complete success. With the assistance of the relay satellite Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) and the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe took photos of each other. The scientific instruments aboard the probe worked well, and the images t