Public willingness to get the Covid-19 vaccine is at its highest level ever, according to new survey results that suggest four out of five Kiwis either intend to get the shot or likely will. New data collected from a survey of...Full Article
Covid 19 Coronavirus: Four in five Kiwis now willing to get vaccine
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australia’s Early Success In Controlling Covid Turns Sour – OpEd
By Kalinga Seneviratne
Along with Singapore and New Zealand, Australia was considered as one of the top three safest..
Eurasia Review
The Latest: China locks down city near Myanmar over virus
BEIJING — Mass testing in a Chinese city bordering Myanmar has found nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 59 in a..
SeattlePI.com