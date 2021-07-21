SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
Researchers have investigated the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 in detail. In cell culture studies, they found that this variant can infect certain lung and intestinal cell lines more efficiently than the original virus. The researchers also demonstrated that B.1.617 is less sensitive to inhibition by antibodies present in the blood of convalescent or vaccinated individuals and resistant to a therapeutic antibody used for COVID-19 treatment.Full Article