Podgorica, Montenegro (AFP) July 21, 2021



Montenegro paid the first instalment of a billion-dollar road loan from China that critics say could wreck the Balkan nation's economy. Montenegro took out the $944 million loan in 2014 as part of a plan to build a highway from the Adriatic port of Bar north to the border with Serbia. It was one of several Chinese projects in the Balkans that have raised concern about governments becomin