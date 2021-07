Leverkusen, Germany (AFP) July 27, 2021



An explosion at a chemical park in western Germany left two people dead and five missing on Tuesday, the site operator said, but a warning for residents to stay indoors was lifted after several hours. At least 31 people were injured, one of them critically, in the blast that rocked the Chempark complex in the city of Leverkusen at around 09:40 am (0740 GMT), site operator Currenta said.