Papeete (AFP) July 28, 2021



French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Paris owed "a debt" to French Polynesia over nuclear tests conducted in the South Pacific territory between 1966 and 1996, but stopped short of apologising. "I want truth and transparency," Macron said in a speech to Polynesian officials, adding that there should be better compensation for victims of the tests. "The nation owes a debt