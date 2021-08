Washington DC (UPI) Jul 30, 2021



In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week. The test of the rocket propelling the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon was its second, and occurred on Wednesday at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. An Air Force statement on Thursday said that the booster test roc