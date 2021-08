Pasadena CA (JPL) Aug 05, 2021



This week, NASA's airborne Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission begins its final survey of glaciers that flow from Greenland into the ocean. OMG is completing a six-year mission that is helping to answer how fast sea level is going to rise in the next five, 10, or 50 years. Greenland's melting glaciers currently contribute more fresh water to sea level rise than any other source does. Th