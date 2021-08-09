SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company, has partnered with Canadian startup company Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to send advertisements to space. The CubeSat will be able to display ads in exchange for currencies that could include Dogecoin in the future.Full Article
Elon Musk's SpaceX Plan to Send Ads into Space Using Dogecoin as Currency
