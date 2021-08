Phnom Penh (AFP) Aug 10, 2021



A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has "washed away the livelihoods" of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. The 400-megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom's northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the S