Dulles VA (SPX) Aug 10, 2021



Northrop Grumman is set to launch the company's 16th resupply mission (NG-16) to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract. For the NG-16 mission, the Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard the company's Antares rocket, carrying approximately 8,200 pounds of supplies, equipment and experiments for the astronauts aboard the station-the company's la