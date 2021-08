Washington DC (SPX) Aug 10, 2021



The Perseid meteor shower, a celestial event beloved by millions of skywatchers around the world, is about to make its annual return to the night sky. The shower is predicted to reach its peak before dawn on Thursday, August 12th, though the display could put on a fine show for a night or two before and after. Late on the night of August 11-12, you might see a Perseid every minute or so. This ye