The Delta variant has wrecked any chance of herd immunity, a panel of experts including the head of the Oxford vaccine team said as they called for an end to mass testing so Britain can start to live with Covid.Scientists said it...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta variant has wrecked hopes of herd immunity, scientists warn
