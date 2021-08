Washington DC (UPI) Aug 11, 2021



Toxic chemicals from military installations have seeped into the Chesapeake Bay, harming wildlife and threatening food supplies and livelihoods, according to an analysis of U.S. Department of Defense records by an environmental watchdog group. The Environmental Working Group revealed its finding on Wednesday that it had found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, chemicals known as "PFAS,