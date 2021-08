Port-Salut, Haiti (AFP) Aug 16, 2021



Rescuers in Haiti used heavy equipment and their bare hands Monday to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering. Flash floods and mudslides were possible as the front bore down on the Caribbean nation's southwestern peninsula, which was hard-hit by a 7.2-magnitude