Jakarta (AFP) Aug 16, 2021



Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted Monday, belching a cloud of ash into the air as red lava flowed down its crater. The early morning explosions spewed clouds as far as 3.5 kilometres (2 miles) from the rumbling volcano, blanketing local communities in grey ash. There were no evacuation orders or reports of casualties. Merapi, close to Indonesia's cultural capital Y