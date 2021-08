Washington DC (UPI) Aug 16, 2021



Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has sued the U.S. government in federal court to overturn NASA's decision awarding SpaceX a contract for a lunar lander - an action likely to further delay a U.S. return to the moon. Bezos' company asked permission to file the suit under seal Friday, and U.S. Federal Claims Court Judge Richard Hertling approved that motion Monday morning.