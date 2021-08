Hong Kong (AFP) Aug 18, 2021



In the middle of a Hong Kong shopping mall, hundreds of people are excitedly screaming and chanting. But this is not a recent democracy protest. Instead the crowd has gathered for the latest boy band frenzy sweeping the troubled city, where many are desperate for both a happy escape and a source of local pride. The occasion is an appearance by Edan Lui, one of the 12 members of local ba