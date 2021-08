Port-Au-Prince (AFP) Aug 19, 2021



The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend rose by almost 250 on Wednesday to 2,189, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said. "The toll from the earthquake is 2,189," the agency said on Twitter. More than 12,260 people were injured when the quake hit the southwestern part of Haiti on Saturday, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west o