Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Aug 19, 2021



Hurricane Grace bore down on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Wednesday, grounding flights and forcing tourists in some hotels along the Riviera Maya to hunker down overnight in storm shelters. A hurricane warning was in effect for a string of beach resorts, including Cancun, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said. At least 124 flights to or from C