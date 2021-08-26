The UK experienced its hottest year on record in 2020, signaling the effects of climate change that has continued to devastate countries for years. Experts found that the recent storm that killed more than 220 people in European nations was 1.2 times to nine times more likely to happen now.Full Article
Scientists Mark 2020 as Hottest Year in the UK
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2020 was Europe's hottest year on record 'by a considerable amount,' scientists say
The year 2020 was Europe's hottest on record, according to a report published Wednesday by the American Meteorological Society,..
Upworthy