Moffett Field CA (SPX) Aug 26, 2021



While there won't be humans on Blue Origin's 17th New Shepard mission, the fully reusable launch vehicle will carry technologies from NASA, industry, and academia aboard. The agency's Flight Opportunities program supports six payload flight tests, which are slated for lift off no earlier than Aug. 26 from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas. For some innovations, this is just one o