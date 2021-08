Merida, Venezuela (AFP) Aug 26, 2021



The death toll from heavy rains that triggered mudslides and floods in western Venezuela has risen to 20, local authorities said Wednesday, with 17 other people missing. Nine states are in an "emergency" situation and more than 54,000 people have been affected by the downpours, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state television. On Tuesday he warned it would continue to rain "for t