Venice (AFP) Aug 28, 2021



With a $165-million budget and a cast to rival the star system of Arrakis, hopes are high for "Dune" as it prepares to land in Venice next Friday for its world premiere. The cast list is exciting enough, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem. But what has sci-fi fans really feverish is the man behind the camera: Canadian Denis Villeneuve.