Copenhagen (AFP) Aug 28, 2021



Scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world's northernmost landmass - a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland that could soon be swallowed up by seawaters. Researchers came upon the landmass on an expedition in July, and initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, up until now the northernmost island on the planet. "We were informed that there had been an error on m