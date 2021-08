Guadalajara, Mexico (AFP) Aug 29, 2021



Hurricane Nora made landfall Saturday near Mexico's Pacific coastline but no casualties have been reported so far, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The Category 1 storm made landfall near Tomatlan in Mexico's Jalisco state and will continue north towards the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported. As it passed through Jalisco on Satu