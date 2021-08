New Orleans (AFP) Aug 30, 2021



"Life-threatening" Hurricane Ida battered the southern US state of Louisiana and plunged New Orleans into darkness Sunday, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm and was downgraded to a Category 3 by evening - the same strength Katrina was when it came ashore in 2005. As of 9:00 pm, Ida was packing maxi