Hurricane Ida: Striking pictures show storm sweeping Gulf Coast
Published
Hurricane Ida made landfall on the US state of Louisiana, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.Full Article
Thousands of volunteers from all across the country made their way down to the Gulf Coast this past weekend.
Con Edison workers are among the caravan of local volunteers racing South to help storm-battered Louisiana. CBS2's Christina Fan..