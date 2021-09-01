Double vaccination halves risk of long COVID, study finds
Adults who have received a double vaccination are 47 percent less likely to have long COVID should they contract a COVID-19 infection, according to new research.Full Article
Fully vaccinated adults who get coronavirus were also 73% less likely to be admitted to hospital, research shows