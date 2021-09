Vandenberg AFB CA (SPX) Sep 03, 2021



Firefly's Alpha 1 exploded minutes after lifting off from the California launch pad at Vandenberg AFB on Thursday. The Alpha rocket was "terminated" over the Pacific Ocean shortly after its 6:59 p.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a base statement. Firefly said an "anomaly" occurred during the first-stage ascent that "resulted in the loss of the vehicle" about