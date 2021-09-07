AFRL's Aerospace Systems Directorate granted patent for innovative control surfaces technology
Wright-Patterson AFB OH (AFNS) Sep 07, 2021
Researchers from the Air Force Research Laboratory's Aerospace Systems Directorate recently secured a patent for their control surface technology after successfully developing and demonstrating additively manufactured, multi-material conformal control surfaces for aircraft wings. "This technology is a method for designing a smooth, morphing aileron for an aircraft wing, where the aileron c