Miami (AFP) Sept 9, 2021



Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in northwest Florida Wednesday packing 45 mph (75 kph) winds, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm first hit land on the island of St. Vincent, which is about 900 feet (300 meters) from the state's coast, the Miami-based organization said in an evening update, and was expected to quickly arrive on the mainland. Mindy was moving northeast at ab