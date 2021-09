Acapulco, Mexico (AFP) Sept 8, 2021



A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mexico's Pacific resort city of Acapulco left at least one person dead and damaged hospitals, homes, shops and hotels, authorities said Wednesday. More than 200 aftershocks were recorded after the powerful tremor, whose epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the National Seismological Service reported.