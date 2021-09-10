Alzheimer's disease could be delayed or even reversed by giving oxygen therapy to patients in pressurised chambers, a new study suggests.In a world first, Israeli researchers found that elderly patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment...Full Article
Alzheimer's disease could be 'halted' using hyperbaric oxygen therapy
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Could oxygen therapy reverse Alzheimer’s disease?
The study, which combined the use of HBOT in the treatment of animals genetically engineered to develop Alzheimer’s and a group..
Jerusalem Post