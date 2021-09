Taipei (AFP) Sept 10, 2021



A super typhoon that rapidly formed in just 48 hours is threatening both the Philippines and Taiwan with destructive winds and torrential rains over the coming days. Chanthu was about 580 kilometres (360 miles) southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip on Friday morning, packing gusts of up to 234 kilometres (145 miles) an hour, according to Taiwan's central weather bureau. The Philippine s