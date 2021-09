Orlando FL (SPX) Sep 10, 2021



SpaceX plans to reach new heights, literally, for space tourism Wednesday by launching the Inspiration4 mission from Florida - the first all-private spaceflight to orbit the Earth. Two men and two women are scheduled to lift off in a Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center as early as 1 a.m. EDT. The mission is the brainchild of American businessman Jared Isa