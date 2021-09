Thessaloniki, Greece (AFP) Sept 11, 2021



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday promised tax cuts and better economic growth prospects in a bid to repair the political damage wrought by last month's destructive forest fires. "I am able to announce a revised growth target of 5.9 percent" for 2021, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair. Official Greek data