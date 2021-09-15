SpaceX's Inspiration4 civilian crew hopes mission will inspire world
Published
Washington DC (UPI) Sep 14, 2021
When the first all-private orbital space mission is launched this week, it will be powered by philanthropist and ambitious businessman Jared Isaacman's vision of making the world a better place. Isaacman, also a pilot and the mission commander, told UPI when he began assembling his civilian crew in February that he has a long history of tying flights and adventures to fundraising effort