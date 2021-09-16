SpaceX creates history, launches first all-civilian crew into Earth's orbit
Published
The all-civilian crew of the Inspiration4 mission launched by SpaceX today has taken off for the Earth's orbit today.Full Article
Four people returned to Earth from a three-day extraterrestrial excursion aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, marking the end of..
A SpaceX capsule carrying the first all-civilian crew into space has touched back down on Earth after three days in orbit.