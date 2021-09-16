World governments agreed in the late 1980s to protect Earth’s ozone layer by phasing out ozone-depleting substances emitted by human activities, under the Montreal Protocol. The phase out of these substances has not only helped protect the ozone layer for future generations but has also protected human health and ecosystems by limiting the harmful ultraviolet radiation from reaching Earth. On 16 September, the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, we take a closer look at this year’s ozone hole.Full Article
What’s going on with the ozone?
ESA0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Scientists looking to find a stop to red tide
ABC Action News
Scientists looking to find a stop to red tide
Air Quality Alert to start the day in central Colorado
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Advertisement
More coverage
Lots of smoke & record heat expected on Thursday
KOAA - Southern Colorado
An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least 9 am Thursday, but with more thick smoke and higher than normal ozone..
Wildfire smoke and ozone will create poor air quality in southern Colorado today
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Sizzling heat and Air Quality Alerts
ABC15 Arizona